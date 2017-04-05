24°
Stay out: Council closes Tumbulgum to sightseers

Nikki Todd | 5th Apr 2017 11:53 AM
Julie Castles from Tumbulgum shovels thick river mud from her footpath on Sunday after heavy flooding.
Julie Castles from Tumbulgum shovels thick river mud from her footpath on Sunday after heavy flooding. SCOTT POWICK

RIVERSIDE Drive at Tumbulgum has been closed to sightseers as residents and council continue the dirty and dangerous job of cleaning up after the flood.

In a statement issued today, Council said sightseer traffic was hampering the restoration process in the village, one of the hardest hit areas in the shire being at the junction of where the Rous River meets the Tweed River.

Five council crews are on the ground today, attempting to clean and restore sewerage services to all of Tumbulgum.

 

Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street in the aftermath of the flood.
Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street in the aftermath of the flood. SCOTT POWICK

Council's Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said waste clean-up efforts at Tumbulgum were progressing well with significant resources on the ground, however sewer repairs were proving difficult as Council needs to access properties to check sewer pots in backyards to clear the vacuum sewer system.

"Sightseer traffic is hampering the restoration process so Council today will limit Riverside Drive to emergency services vehicles and local traffic only to try to get the clean-up and sewer restoration process more efficient Mr Burnham said.

"Restoring the remaining services at Tumbulgum is a priority for Council, our crews are working long hours and in very difficult conditions to restore this vacuum sewer system and we urge community members to let our workers on the ground focus on this critical task.

"We accept that residents are seeking information about where the recovery process is up to and if they have any queries we ask that they phone Council's Customer Contact Centre on (02) 6670 2400."

Council Health Officers will be inspecting Tumbulgum today to assess the situation.　

Council also asks any property owner affected by floodwaters and now calling a plumber to unblock their pipes to get the plumber to contact Council so the blockage is removed and not pushed further down the line.　

Plumbers should call Operations Coordinator Chris O'Dwyer on 0408 161 300.

