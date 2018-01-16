Stay up to date with the Tweed Link

The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News.

TWEED Shire Council is teaming up with Tweed Daily News to provide greater distribution of its weekly Tweed Link newsletter.

From Wednesday, January 17, the Tweed Link will be printed in the weekly Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Residents will still be able to read all of the council's updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

This week's Tweed Link features plenty of stories and notices, including:

Welcome back to the Tweed Link for 2018

Don't miss vital flood information

Tumbulgum Road to reopen before Australia Day

Australia Day celebrations

Join in Seniors Festival

Celebrate Tweed Heads Library grand opening with us

Wet wipes can prove costly for you

There's no stopping this hurricane in the kitchen

More flood affected road repairs set to begin soon

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.