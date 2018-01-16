Stay up to date with the Tweed Link

Menu
The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED Shire Council is teaming up with Tweed Daily News to provide greater distribution of its weekly Tweed Link newsletter.

From Wednesday, January 17, the Tweed Link will be printed in the weekly Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Residents will still be able to read all of the council's updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

This week's Tweed Link features plenty of stories and notices, including:

  • Welcome back to the Tweed Link for 2018
  • Don't miss vital flood information
  • Tumbulgum Road to reopen before Australia Day
  • Australia Day celebrations
  • Join in Seniors Festival
  • Celebrate Tweed Heads Library grand opening with us
  • Wet wipes can prove costly for you
  • There's no stopping this hurricane in the kitchen
  • More flood affected road repairs set to begin soon

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.

Tweed Daily News
