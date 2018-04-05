Steph Gilmore wins fourth Bells title

SIX-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore has survived one of the closest Rip Curl Women's Pro Bells Beach finals ever to win her fourth title on the iconic Victorian beach.

As Gilmore was carried off in victory, her great mate Mick Fanning was paddling out to surf in his final.

But the victory proved much tenser than it needed to be for the champ born in Murwillumbah..

The Bells veteran had the lead and held priority over Hawaii's Tatiana Weston-Webb with under a minute to go in the final, but the 21-year-old Hawaiian was given a gift by Gilmore when the Aussie yielded priority.

In the dying stages of the final Weston-Webb needed a 6.8 to better Gilmore's score of 14.17, and she come so close. One judge had the decision going Weston-Webb's way, but the panel awarded her a 6.57 leaving her .23 short of Gilmore's total.

The 30-year-old Gilmore, who is now leading the WSL leaderboard and will wear the yellow jersey heading to Margaret River, said it was incredible to ride in the final as her home town friend Mick Fanning was preparing for his own.

"It was really nice actually, I felt like all the stressful moments I'd see Mick riding out and it felt like home,” Gilmore said.

"With all the focus was on Mick, I felt like I could sneak in and [win the tournament] and no one would notice.”

Gilmore said she was a little nervous when Weston-Webb got good purchase on the final's ultimate wave.

"I let her have it. I saw from behind she did a couple of floaters, but I was kind of confident I could get it, but Tatiana has been on fire in this event, you can tell she's found her confidence and her strength...stressful though, my goodness!”