Stephanie Gilmore rides last minute miracle

Stephanie Gilmore has advanced to Round three of the Roxy Pro with a last minute miracle tube

TWEED surfer Stephanie Gilmore has secured a last minute ride to pull off what looked to be an unlikely victory in heat six of the Roxy Pro at Snapper Rocks this morning.

In testing waves which flattened out mid-heat, American Lakey Peterson looked to be in control, sitting on a 13.33 to be over two points clear of Gilmore and Hawaiian Mali Manuel.

With less than minute to go, Gilmore looked to be done as the wave she was on closed out, but the persistent six-time world champion managed to find an opening and took it.

Jumping back up on her board, Gilmore expertly rode a tube to record a last gasp 6.57 to record a combined 14.24 to climb over the top of Peterson and claim the heat.

Gilmore now advances to round three while an unlucky Peterson will face sudden-death in round two.

The Quiksilver Pro got underway this morning with Michel Bourez, Jadson Andre and Connor Coffin, kicking things off.

Brazilian Andre won the heat.

More to come.

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast Round one:

Heat 2: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Stuart Kennedy (AUS), Ian Gouveia (BRA)

Heat 3: Kolohe Andino (USA), Kanoa Igarashi (USA), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 4: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 5: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW), Connor O'Leary (AUS), Mikey Wright (AUS)

Heat 7: Kelly Slater (USA), Mick Fanning (AUS), Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Heat 8: Julian Wilson (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITL)

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson (AUS), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 11: Adriano de Souza (BRA), Josh Kerr (AUS), Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Heat 12: Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Owen Wright (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)