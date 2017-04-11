Stephanie Gilmore throws support behind flood appeal

Steph Gilmore at the Roxy Pro competition on the Gold Coast.

SURFING superstar and six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore has taken to social media to throw her support behind flood recovery efforts on the Tweed.

Murwillumbah born, Gilmore took to Instagram to spread the word to her 465,000 followers, posting two photos and two videos showing catastrophic damage caused by the floods.

Pics posted by Stephanie Gilmore on her Instagram account to promote Tweed flood relief. Contributed

The emotional plea to try and generate donations and support for the hard hit town has had over 6,400 hits, bringing much needed publicity to helping residents to get back on their feet following Murwillumbah's worst flooding since 1954.

"Thinking of everyone who was hit by the floods. Cyclone Debbie did some devastating damage to the homes and businesses in the beautiful small towns and low lying areas in Northern NSW,” Gilmore said in the post.

"I was born in Murwillumbah, one of the worst hit towns, and I want to help spread the word for people to get in and donate to flood relief centres and help out where they can.”

Gilmore lists the Murwillumbah Community Centre on Nullum Street, the town's main relief centre - as being in need of donations and support, and Tweed.nsw.gov.au and Lismore.recovery.org as reference points.

"There's plenty of GoFundMe and youcare (YouCaring) pages set up by locals trying to get back on their feet. Just have a look online and donate where you can,” Gilmore said.

"Every little bit helps, thanks.”

Local community groups, community halls, charity organisations and op-shops still require donations of clothing, bedding and appliances, and tax deductible donations can be made to the Tweed Flood Appeal at bank branches, or electronically via:

Account name: Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund

BSB: 062-580 Account number: 10370281