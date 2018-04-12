Steve brings the comedy charisma

SOME comics walk on stage and you get the feeling that you've known them forever.

It's a feeling you might experience at the Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Bowlo tomorrow, because this is what what happens when Steve Allison takes the stage.

He's the larrikin Aussie bloke who can make a joke out of anything. Affable, good natured and bloody funny, its no surprise Allison's relatable wit has seen him become the most in demand comedian on the carnival cruise lines.

Allison will perform at the Kingscliff Bowlo tomorrow with Anne Howe as support and Mandy Nolan as emcee in a free event that kicks off at 7.30pm.

Allison was born into show business. His parents (The Allisons) were Australia's top sight act for over 30 years.

His dad always said, as long as you live under this roof you will do things my way.

So Steve had to come home from school every day drunk, and tell mum a joke.

Allison knows how to make people laugh. And as soon as he picks up the microphone it's obvious. He commands attention, and laughter is the best way to get it. The confidence and experience earned from performing over 1000 live shows is clear.

With a natural sense of humour and quick wit, Allison's show is a well-crafted mix of snappy one-liners, hilarious stories, funny home truth's and current topics.