Stewart feeling comfortable in green and gold

THE thrill of representing your country on a big stage is something Chloe Stewart cherishes.

It is an opportunity which the Tweed Heads Bowls Club star says she will not be taking for granted over the summer.

Stewart will be wearing the green and gold next week in the Multi-Nations Invitational, held on the Gold Coast.

Fresh off her ladies’ singles title at the Queensland Champion of Champions tournament, Stewart will follow up the Multi-Nations Invitational with a singles berth in the trans-Tasman tournament in February.

Ahead of next week’s eight-nation series, Stewart said her aim was to continue her run of good form to finish off a successful 2019.

“To play international games against countries from all over the world is special,” Stewart said.

“Personally it would be great to win a medal or two, but I really just want to play my games to the best of my ability.”

The Multi-Nations Invitation is a prelude to world championships, which will also be held on the Gold Coast in 2020.

Broadbeach, Helensvale and Musgrave Hills are the three venues for both events, which will bring the best in the world to compete.

For Stewart, great results over the coming months could set her up for a tilt at the world championships’ team next year.

“This tournament for me is really a warm up to the Trans-Tasman, which is a big thing for me because I get to play singles for Australia.”

The Multi-Nations Invitational will run from Monday, November 18 to Sunday, November 24.