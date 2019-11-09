Stewart takes crown for Tweed Heads

Australian player Chloe Stewart of Tweed Heads Bowls Club during Bowls Queensland Champion of Club Champion Fours Finals at North Toowoomba Bowls Club, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer

AUSTRALIAN and Tweed Heads bowler Chloe Stewart has another title to hang on the mantle-piece after taking out one of Queensland ’s signature singles tournaments.

Stewart defeated Liz Perry to win the ladies’ singles at the Champion of Champions tournament in Toowoomba.

The title comes ahead of Stewart’s participation in the upcoming Multi-Nations Invitational, to be held at the Gold Coast later this month.

The Tweed Heads Bowls Club bowler said she was thrilled to secure the win for the club she only joined two years ago.

“It is a great achievement just to make it to the state play-offs,” she said following the win.

“I probably didn’t play my best bowls in the final, but I hung tough and got to the lead at the end.”

Stewart works at the club as a Bowls Assistant, developing the game for patrons.

She said it has been a rewarding experience for her to be heavily involved in the sport off the green.

“It has been really positive since I came to the club,” Stewart said.

“To be in this role is really rewarding.

“It is good to be able to give back to the sport which I have gained so much from.”

Stewart will represent Australia at the Multi-Nations Invitational, which begins on November 18.