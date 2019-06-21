Menu
KEEP IT SIMPLE: Murwillumbah Mustangs LLT coach Nick Forrester wants his side to play with patience.
Rugby League

Sticking to game plan crucial if Mustangs want to make semis

Michael Doyle
by
21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
A WIN this weekend is vital for the Mustangs' hopes of playing semi-finals in 2019.

Sitting eighth on the ladder and four points away from the finals places, the Mustangs need a victory over ninth-placed Evans Head.

Despite being on the losing end of their round-11 clash with top of the table Marist Brothers, Murwillumbah played what was possibly their best game of the season.

Coach Nick Forrester said he wanted a repeat performance from his side, believing they need to play with the same attitude without any pressure as they did last weekend.

"Basically we just need to not let them play in our end of the field,” Forrester said.

"We played at our best last week when there was no pressure on us, so we need to do the same this week.”

Inconsistency has been a major issue for Murwillumbah in the LLT Premiership this season, as they've struggled to put together complete performances consecutively.

This is an issue which has to be rectified this week against the Bombers.

"Sometimes we try and play a little too fancy and try something different,” Forrester said.

"But we proved last week, if we stick to our game plan we can match it with any team in the competition.”

In the other games this weekend, the ladder-leading Marist Brothers go up against fellow finals contenders Cudgen.

Tweed Coast have a tricky assignment away from home when they take on Northern United.

