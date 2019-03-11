Sticky situation with ATM proves costly

A MAN who glued all the slots in a Bowen automatic teller machine closed has been fined $1400.

Domonic Stanley Low, 25, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on February 26 to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Low had gone to the Bowen Branch of the ANZ Bank at 11am on November 29 last year and attempted to unsuccessfully withdraw money from the ATM, before going into the bank and yelling and shouting at staff.

That night, at 11.55pm, Low returned to the bank and used glue to seal the card and receipt slots, as well as the cash dispensary, rendering the machine unable to be used.

The court was told that when questioned about the damage, Low could not remember it entirely, but was "85 per cent certain he had done it". Sgt Myors sought $600 restitution for the damage to the machine, but said the machine was still suffering from continued damage and would probably have to be replaced by the bank.

Representing himself in court, Low admitted what he had done was wrong but said he had "drank so much I don't remember (it happening)".

Magistrate Ron Muirhead noted Low had been placed on a probation order only a fortnight before the incident.

Mr Muirhead fined Low $1400 and ordered he pay $600 restitution to the bank.