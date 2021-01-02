Still no answers over prisoner’s escape

MPs are demanding answers over a daring escape of a prisoner last month.

Investigations are continuing into the broad daylight escape of prisoner in Adelaide's CBD last month.

On the one month anniversary of the incident, in which a prisoner escaped from the Adelaide Remand Centre by bending window louvres in the kitchen area, before scaling down a wall in rope made from pants and a T-shirt, the Opposition has called for answers.

Jason Burdon, 33, was apprehended and arrested, a day and a half after his daring escape, that had occurred just before 10am on December 2 2020.

He was apprehended after SA Police called in STAR Group officers and a helicopter, and followed the car to an Eden Hills property where Burdon allegedly rammed a police car while trying to escape.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for minor injuries, while no officers were injured.

Jason Burdon, who escaped from the Adelaide Remand Centre in early December 2020.

Opposition correctional services spokesman Lee Odenwalder said South Australians deserved to know how a dangerous prisoner was able to so easily escape from the privatised facility.

"We need to know what went wrong so we can prevent another escape in the future," Mr Odenwalder said.

"We know that the private company Serco has slashed jobs at the Adelaide Remand Centre.

"How was this prisoner was left alone long enough to plan and execute his escape?

"Has the Minister made any operational changes, or addressed any of the staffing shortages since the escape?"

Police Minster Vincent Tarzia said he was continuing to get updates from the Department of Correctional Services with "thorough and comprehensive investigations" continuing.

"I have met with Serco on a number of occasions including with the CEO of Serco Asia Pacific," Mr Tarzia said.

"Serco is under no illusion of the Government's expectations."

Serco, the company tasked with keeping Adelaide Remand Centre secure, could be fined $100,000 after the Houdini-style escape.

