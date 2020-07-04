Menu
A man has a stingray barb lodged in his foot in a boat off The town of Seventeen Seventy.
News

Stingray barb through man’s foot

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Jul 2020 12:21 PM
UPDATE 12:50pm: PARAMEDICS have treated a man in his 30s, who had a stingray barb through is foot while offshore in a boat, off The town of Seventeen Seventy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was being transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

 

INITIAL REPORT: A man is making his way to shore in a boat off Seventeen Seventy with a stingray barb through his foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called from a boat at 12.06pm about a man, believed to be aged 31, who was stung by a stingray offshore.

The spokeswoman said the man was in a boat off Seventeen Seventy, when he has been stung by a stingray and has the barb from its tail lodged in his foot.

Paramedics are en route by road ambulance to the boat ramp at Seventeen Seventy to meet the boat.

More to come

wildlife
Gladstone Observer

