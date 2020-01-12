‘Stoinis didn’t need to apologise to me’ over ‘faggot’ slur

Kane Richardson is happy to draw a line under the ugly incident in which Marcus Stoinis abused him.

Kane Richardson didn't need an apology from Marcus Stoinis because he didn't take offence to the homophobic slur that marred last week's Big Bash Melbourne derby.

Stoinis, 30, was fined $7500 but avoided suspension for calling Richardson, 28 a 'faggot' during his match-winning and unbeaten knock of 68 at the MCG.

The disgraceful sledge happened early in the innings and Stoinis lamented to his batting partners during the run chase that he expected to face a ban.

The 2019 World Cup teammates texted each other on Whatsapp the next morning, however they haven't communicated beyond that.

"I could just tell by (Stoinis') body language during the rest of his innings that night that he knew he'd made a mistake," Richardson said

"To be honest, I didn't really need an apology for myself. He didn't offend me, it's more obviously that what he said that offended so many people.

"He didn't need to apologise to me, it's more his actions and everyone's actions going forward that this kind of thing doesn't happen again."

Richardson said "a bit of harmless banter" exploded when Stoinis dropped the slur that was heard by umpires Gerard Abood and Phillip Gillespie.

"We always talk (on the field) - we're both competitors," Richardson said.

"It was just a bit of harmless banter about what was happening on field and kind of the way he goes about it I always want to have a chat to him about that.

"It was just kind of harmless cricket chat, and then for some reason he reacted the way he did. You'd have to ask him why, but it was really out of character.

"He looked more angry than I've ever seen him be. I'm not sure what he was thinking, but the learning has to be that this kind of thing doesn't happen again."

Richardson and Stoinis are no longer as close as they once were.

Richardson joked that interim coach Andrew McDonald "camped out" at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to see what time the dew came in.

"I think he slept here last night," Richardson said.

"We're going to train today with some wet balls so we can practice that. It's nothing new, we have that back home as well."

Richardson is behind 'The Big Three' - Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins - in the 14-man ODI squad, however is likely to feature in the three-match series in India.

Between the 2015 and 2019 World Cups the Aussies went 19-10 (65.5 per cent) when at least two of the big three played and 10-24 (29.4 per cent) when none of them played.

"I'm comfortable being that next guy in," Richardson said.

"I've always spoken about if injuries happen or form happens to those guys being the next guy in."

Richardson abandoned his 2019 World Cup dream before last summer before he played himself back into Australian colours with a brilliant Big Bash.

Now the crafty death bowler with plenty of variations is secure in both of Australia's white-ball squads.

Richardson was again outstanding for Melbourne Renegades before jetting to Mumbai, taking 10 wickets and conceding just 6.7 runs per over in a winless team.