Menu
Login
FRIENDS: Kaden and Cruz are excited to start Kindergarten at Stokers Siding Public School.
FRIENDS: Kaden and Cruz are excited to start Kindergarten at Stokers Siding Public School. Melissa Belanic
News

Stokers Siding kindy kids are all smiles

Aisling Brennan
by
29th Mar 2018 3:07 PM

IT'S an exciting time for any child to start Kindergarten and join the other children at "big school”.

But for Kaden and Cruz, their Kindergarten experience at Stokers

Siding Public School will be extra special.

The two boys are the only children who started Kindergarten in 2018 at Stokers Siding and they couldn't be more excited to be a part of the wider school community.

"I like playing with others and I love learning all the numbers,” Kaden said.

Cruz said he's looking forward to running in the annual cross-country.

"The big kids let me play with them all the time,” Cruz said.

The pair, who have quickly become friends, are already planning their futures post-school, with Kaden dreaming of making movies and Cruz deciding between becoming a farmer or Batman.

Check out the Kindergarten class online gallery. Visit www.tweeddailynews.com.au.

kindy liftout my first year 2018 stokers siding
Tweed Daily News
Cop showed 'complete lack of common sense': Commissioner

Cop showed 'complete lack of common sense': Commissioner

News "I'M FINDING it difficult to accept your reasoning as reasonable ... what you are doing appears to be deliberate".

Tweed's holy hockey trinity

Tweed's holy hockey trinity

News Our hockey stars are off to the Commonwealth Games

Tynan is the future

Tynan is the future

News Prodigious youngster humbled by Queen's Baton honour

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Crime Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

Local Partners