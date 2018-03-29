Stokers Siding kindy kids are all smiles

FRIENDS: Kaden and Cruz are excited to start Kindergarten at Stokers Siding Public School.

IT'S an exciting time for any child to start Kindergarten and join the other children at "big school”.

But for Kaden and Cruz, their Kindergarten experience at Stokers

Siding Public School will be extra special.

The two boys are the only children who started Kindergarten in 2018 at Stokers Siding and they couldn't be more excited to be a part of the wider school community.

"I like playing with others and I love learning all the numbers,” Kaden said.

Cruz said he's looking forward to running in the annual cross-country.

"The big kids let me play with them all the time,” Cruz said.

The pair, who have quickly become friends, are already planning their futures post-school, with Kaden dreaming of making movies and Cruz deciding between becoming a farmer or Batman.

