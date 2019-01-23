Menu
A stolen black Porsche 911 which was used to steal fuel from a Mullumbimby service station.
Crime

Stolen luxury car used in Tweed theft

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Jan 2019 12:39 PM

TWEED Heads Police and Highway Patrol are searching for a stolen black Porsche 911 which was used to steal fuel from a Mullumbimby service station.

Police said the convertible with QLD registration BWN911 was stolen from across the border over the weekend and was used to steal fuel before it was last spotted in Cudgen yesterday morning.

 

Highway patrol officers engaged in a short pursuit with the stolen Porsche however the chase was terminated.

If any one sees the stolen black Porsche convertible they are urged to contact Tweed Heads Police or call 000 with the location and direction the vehicle is travelling.

