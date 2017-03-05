28°
News

VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

Alina Rylko
| 5th Mar 2017 10:14 AM Updated: 10:32 AM
Head of customer service, Viren Goundrie, at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah.
Head of customer service, Viren Goundrie, at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NORTHERN Rivers craft beer company Stone and Wood's Murwillumbah brewery enjoyed a busy open day on Saturday.

Building its reputation on the beauty of Byron and Tweed coasts, Stone & Wood opened it's doors for brewery tours, beer tasting and live music, attracting 1500 revellers.

The day was was such a success brew lovers were upset by a 4.30pm bar closure.

All proceeds from the day went to support The Wedgetail Retreat and Tweed Palliative Support.

Head of customer service, Viren Goundrie, said Stone & Wood was dedicated to supporting the local community, to stay true to their role as a regional brewer.

There was "no question" about donating all proceeds from the day to NSW's only adult hospice, located not far from the brewery at Dulguigan.

"We asked a whole heap of people in Murwillumbah who we should support and people unanimously chose Wedgetail.

"We're so humbled and grateful for the support we've had from locals today, who have come to visit to see what we do at Stone & Wood."

Wedgetail's Liza Nagy and Meredith Dennis at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah.
Wedgetail's Liza Nagy and Meredith Dennis at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah. Alina Rylko

Wedgetail project coordinator Liza Nagy said on Sunday morning the final tally was still being counted up.

"We sold out and the food stalls sold out, the community were incredible generous in the gold coats bucket - people were throwing in cheques and $50 notes," Ms Nagy said.

"We're expecting a really great fundraising effort."

An exclusive Pilot Batch beer was brewed for the Open Day, with Organisers said the beer was a tribute to the "infamous" Murbah Swamp Beer, dating back to "a legendary local tale", circa 2001, where a semi-trailer carrying pallets of beer ran off the Pacific Hway.

Brewery tours at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah
Brewery tours at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah Alina Rylko

Cartons of brew fell into the Tweed River, with locals "wasting no time in diving in to salvage what they could".

Stone & Wood Brewing Company was established in 2008 by three friends whose "dream it was to quit working for the man, shed the corporate garbage and get back to basics".

The first pilot brewery was built in Byron Bay and in 2014 a second brewery was opened in Murwillumbah to try and meet the growing demand for our beer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnUe_8WS7xo#action=share

Byron Bay remains as the birthplace of the company's limited releases and tasting room.

The company's most successful label, Pacific Ale, carries malt from South West Queensland while the hops comes from Tasmania.

Live music was provided by Dos Loona, Holly Tapp and Tim Shou, and food trucks included Keith Coffee Shop and Barber, JR Smokehouse and The Backyard Chef.

 

Live music at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah
Live music at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah Alina Rylko
Lismore Northern Star

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

Beer lovers toast local craft brand and donate big to end-of-life charity.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Hockey: Bobcats search for 41st straight grand final

KEEP ON KEEPING ON: Waratah Bobcats (red) are aiming for their 41st consecutive TBHA Division One grand final in 2017.

Tweed Border Hockey season begins

New North Coast MP reveals agenda

Dawn Walker at NSW Parliament.

North Coast's newest State MP has big agenda for first term

Local Partners

VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

Beer lovers toast local craft brand and donate big to end-of-life charity.

Where to go for Clean Up Australia Day

Trevor 'Big Trev' Arbon from Big Trev's Watersports and Coolangatta resident Gigi Law are keen to clean up Tweed Heads for Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday.

Where are you going to go?

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Gig Guide: The best in the Tweed live music scene

TOP GIGS: Burringbar musician Matty Rogers will play the Chinderah Tavern on Friday and Coolangatta Sands Hotel on Saturday.

Gig Guide: What's on this weekend in the Tweed

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

ADELE might be the most popular woman in the world right now, but it was the people of Brisbane she made feel special last night.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Ground Floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; Apartment Only One Street From The River

2/16 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000 ...

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms both with built in...

Rare Duplex Pair - Buy One or Buy Both

1/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 6 4 4 $610,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Available to purchase the duplex pair for $1,250,000 or separately, subject to Strata...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Spacious Three-Bedroom Duplex in A Superb Location

1/43 Albatross Circuit, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 3 2 1 $395,000

Located in a quiet street, just a short stroll to Seagulls Club offering restaurants, a gym and other great facilities. This well-presented duplex is sure to offer...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Your New Home Awaits

38 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 1 $430,000 ...

Surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet street whilst still having the convenience of being so close to Coolangatta and the pristine local beaches, you really...

Stunning Home in Lush Surroundings

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $610,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!