Stone and Wood opens its gates

ON TAP: The Stone and Wood brewery at Murwillumbah will hold an open day on Saturday, April 14.

ON TAP: The Stone and Wood brewery at Murwillumbah will hold an open day on Saturday, April 14.

INDEPENDENT brewery Stone and Wood will host an open day at their Murwillumbah site on Saturday, April 14, to raise funds for the Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice and Tweed Palliative Support.

The family-friendly event will run from 11am-5pm at Stone and Wood's Murwillumbah brewery, located at 35 Kite Cres, and will welcome locals and the wider Northern Rivers community to come and enjoy:

- Brewery tours running every half-hour to show the brewing process, sustainability initiatives and to tell brewery's story

- Local food trucks JR Smokehouse and Juju's

- Local art and market stalls, including Murwillumbah Farmers' Market, Mad Mountain Farm, Tropical Fruit World, Boomerang Bags and Bee Folk

- Cold, fresh beers straight from the source, a coffee cart, soda and water refill station

- Malt Disney, a kids' entertainment area with jumping castle, crafts, entertainment by Captain Jack and face painting

- Live local music from special guests.

After the success of last year, Stone and Wood have again brewed its tribute Murbah Swamp Beer, which pays homage to a legendary local tale of a semi-trailer carrying pallets of beer that ran off the Pacific Highway in 2001. The locals wasted no time in diving in to salvage what they could so the beer wouldn't go to waste.

The beer will be released and tapped for the open day.

Stone and Wood will also be operating their cup exchange initiative, #forcupssake, eliminating single-use cups from their events. All beers will be poured in reusable cups. They can be exchanged for a fresh cup of beer, refunded on exit or kept as a memento.

Beers will be $6 and there is a gold-coin entry fee, with all profits raised from the day donated to the Wedgetail Retreat.

Everyone is welcome to come together at the open day to connect with community, learn more about local business and raise money for charity.