Rock walls at the Tweed Valley Hospital site.
News

Stone walls to be moved from hospital site

Michael Doyle
20th Sep 2019 12:20 PM
ABOUT one-fifth of the dry-stone walls which have historical significance to the South Sea Islander community will be moved from the Cudgen Plateau.

Workers discovered the walls earlier this year during works for the construction of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

A Health Infrastructure spokesman said a portion of the walls would have to be moved for the construction of the hospital.

"The Tweed Valley Hospital project team is committed to ensuring current and future generations have access to, and are able to appreciate, the local history and how important the dry stone walls are to the South Sea Islander community," the spokesman said.

"Over the past two months, the Tweed Valley Hospital project team has consulted extensively with the local South Sea Islander community about the dry stone walls."

More than 80 per cent of the walls located on the hospital site will be retained in their current location.

"The impacted sections of wall have been appropriately catalogued, and works to remove the stones and complete the approved earthworks in each location have now commenced."

The spokesman said the removed walls would be secured on the hospital site.

"Consultation will continue with the local South Sea Islander community to further develop and finalise the concept proposals on how the history of the Tweed South Sea Islander community can be accessed and appreciated by current and future generations."

