Jamie Stoodart receiving his National Medal. Picture: Facebook/Tweed District Rescue Squad
Stoodart honoured for his two decades of service

Michael Doyle
22nd Oct 2019 9:31 AM
A MAJOR honour has been given to a Tweed man who has dedicated his life to his community.

Jamie Stoddart was presented the National Medal, recognising his 20 years serving the community Tweed District Rescue Squad as well as NSW SES, NSW Fire and Rescue, and local surf clubs.

Mr Stoddart has spent the past 15 years with the Tweed District Rescue Squad, serving as a president, vice-captain and currently as the squad’s training officer. In a post published to the Facebook page of the Tweed District Rescue Squad, Mr Stoodart was described as a man dedicated to the region.

“Tweed Rescue is extremely privileged to have Jamie and look forward to the next 15 years,” the post read.

Mr Stoodart was presented his award by Volunteer Rescue Association Commissioner Mark Gibson and NSW Police Minister David Elliott.

