Stories of shock, staying and seeing the river rise

Standing waist-deep in water, Tumbulgum local Michael Rossall nodded to his latest neighbour.

"We've got a cow in our yard," he said. "It's been there two days."

"It's from up the road, we managed to get some food dropped off, so it's alright."

The cow showed up looking for the last piece of dry land and has stayed even though the waters have now begun to recede.

Michael and Kyndall Rossall of Tumbulgum SCOTT POWICK

Michael and his wife Kyndall said they decided not to leave when word came through to evacuate, admitting "we never thought it would be this bad."

"Everyone from around here stayed," he said.

"But it just came up so quick, no one expected it to be like this."

A cow taking refuge in a yard Contributed

It was a similar story at Murwillumbah, where 43-year-old John Monk watched the river rise and then begin to rage like a torrent past his front door.

"It was doing about 50knots," he said, from the porch of one of the closest houses to the town's main bridge.

"The downstairs fridge was hitting the sink upstairs as it rose. It was a torrent."

Barb Morris and her son Shane Heineck SCOTT POWICK

One block south, Barb Morris was today salvaging what she could from beneath her house. She's lost photographs and her son's prized SS Commodore, and said while the locals had warning, the speed and ferocity of the flood still left many in shock. "It just came through so quick," she said. "It was like a torrent."