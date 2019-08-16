Storm boss hits out at critics in open letter to members

MELBOURNE chief executive Dave Donaghy has written an open letter to Storm fans over an escalating war of words between the club and South Sydney over controversial tackling techniques.

In the letter, published on the Storm website, Donaghy also addresses reports about the NRL's decision to give Cameron Smith's wife Barbara a ring to celebrate her husband's 400th game.

Donaghy's letter read:

Dear Storm Members,

Like you, I love this time of the year - it's getting close to finals time.

And, like clockwork, the annual Storm-bashing of our club has begun. Funny how it always seems to happen about this time of the year, every year.

As a club we always focus on being the best we can, on and off the field, and treat white noise as just that.

But this week in particular, I felt the need to say something both in the media and to you, our valued members.

Not just after hypocritical comments by one of my colleagues in Sydney regarding the way we play the game - comments we strongly object to - but also about today's reporting in some sections of the media that sought to embarrass members of the Storm family.

That should not be what our game is about, especially in a week built around celebrating the role that women play in the NRL - Women in League Round. In fact NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has said as much in an opinion piece published today.

With three home games left before the finals, it's time to get behind our team.

Craig Bellamy said today this team is one of the hardest-working he has ever coached in his 18 years at the club. It is little surprise he has them sitting on top of the ladder.

Tomorrow afternoon, we take on Canberra in a much anticipated game between two of the top three teams in the NRL and we want as many members and fans as possible to get down to AAMI Park and show your #PurplePride.

With your help, we can turn this week, and the negatives we've encountered, into a positive!

Thanks for your continued support.

Dave