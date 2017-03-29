28°
News

Storm fears: Northern NSW braces for cyclone's fallout

Keely McDonough | 29th Mar 2017 10:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESIDENTS in northern NSW are on alert for torrential rain, heavy winds and flash flooding as a severe weather system moves south in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

While the monster cyclone may have been downgraded to a tropical low, Sydney and most of NSW will certainly feel the effects over the coming days.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

 

As north Queensland wakes up to devastation, the weather front is making its way south east towards Sydney and is bringing torrential rain, with over 100mm expected in some parts and gale force winds.
 


Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rob Taggart said the system is bringing humidity down into Sydney, that's why the city can expect a humid day today with a top of 29C forecast.

"A whole lot of humidity is being dragged by this system across eastern parts of NSW. That is going to interact with a cold front coming for NSW on Thursday," Mr Taggart said.

"Because of that, there will be widespread rainfall over the eastern half of NSW on Thursday, with the heaviest falls to be around the northern rivers."
 

Rouge Street damaged by Cyclone Debbie.
Rouge Street damaged by Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

The rainfall totals on Thursday will be 100mm or more in many parts of the state, with some locations in the northern rivers predicted to get a dumping of 300mm or more, as a result of ex-cyclone Debbie.

Tweed, Lismore, Coffs Harbour and even as far south as Taree as predicted to be among the wettest areas.
 

Cyclone Debbie may have been downgraded, but we cannot be complacent
Cyclone Debbie may have been downgraded, but we cannot be complacent

Mr Taggart said at this stage no flood warnings have been issued for Sydney, but the city should expect a drenching and gale force winds along the coast.

"Thursday is going to be a pretty soggy day and we are forecasting rain 20mm or more widespread. The rain could be heavy at times."

"There will be a southerly change coming throughout the day, but the winds will pick up in the evening along the coastal fringe on Thursday evening."

Some flood watches have also been issued for most of the rivers in the northern district.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  coffs harbour cyclone debbie grafton lismore tweed weather

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

JOIN instructor Julia for a light-hearted, flowing and inspiring yoga session, or see The Real Inspector Hound.

  • News

  • 29th Mar 2017 1:00 PM

Prepare now with 450mm rain dump predicted for Tweed

Wet weather is expected on the Tweed Coast

Moderate to major flooding is forecast for the Tweed.

Power outage hits as Tweed prepares for floods

The Tweed Shire is expected to lose power over the next few days as flood warnings intensify.

More power could be lost over the next few days.

Cabarita Youth Services celebrates in Pottsville

Momentum Youth Festival organisers Chris Hitchcock and Wendy Pluckrose with Steve Simmons, Kat Fermanis, Charlie Fermanis, James Owen, Briony Edgar and Elle Steele.

Join in the festivities this Saturday.

Local Partners

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

JOIN instructor Julia for a light-hearted, flowing and inspiring yoga session, or see The Real Inspector Hound.

Prepare now with 450mm rain dump predicted for Tweed

Wet weather is expected on the Tweed Coast

Moderate to major flooding is forecast for the Tweed.

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood before she became the world's highest grossing actress.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST * Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 4:00 - 5:00pm NSW DST AUCTION SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 5:00PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,495,000

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!