A storm is on its way.
Weather

Storm set to lash the Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
26th Sep 2018 5:26 PM

Get your brolly out if you're planning on venturing outside tonight as a thunderstorm is currently under way.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Tweed region has an 80 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight while reports of hail bucketing down has come from Eungella.

In Lismore, Casino and Kyogle, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued and is expected to move towards the Tweed bringing damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.

The storm is forecast to hit parts of the Tweed and Gold Coast, with thunder and rain already being experienced in Tweed Heads.

