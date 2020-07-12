Storms out, swells up as rain set to hit the Northern Rivers

DARK SKIES: Dark skies hovered over Lismore which is set for heavy rain after a storm was predicted earlier in the week.

STORMS are out but expect the swell to rise this week as the meteorological forecast for the Northern Rivers has been revised.

Earlier this week, there was an indication of a heavy storm set to hit the region which has been downgraded to heavy rains.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Abrar Shabren explained the expected storm should clear earlier than expected.

“This storm is due to a few troughs lingering around and moving east into the Tasman Sea and a front which is moving across the state, now this front is expected to move across the state in the later part of today,” Mr Shabren said.

“That will bring on and off cloud and storm activity and rain around the Northern Rivers/Lismore area but we expect it to clear by the later part of today and overnight.”

RAIN: The heavy storm which threatened the Northern Rivers is likely to be heavy rains instead. Expected to clear by Sunday night.



Surfers and beachergoers may need to exercise caution later in the week with swells predicted to rise.

“We will see a low system developing off the NSW coast, that will not have an impact on the Northern Rivers in the coming days … but as we move into the later part of the week we may see some change in the wind direction,” Mr Shabren said.

“We might see some heavy swells and higher sea conditions, so if you are going out into the waters that might pose some threat of higher waves and higher seas.”