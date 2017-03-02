Stormy sun sets over cane fields

DRAMATIC: The sun sets over cane fields near Murwillumbah following a storm.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

AS THE storm passes, the sun breaks through and offers a flare of vibrant red among the dark clouds and the green cane fields.

When the storm was drawing to a close, there was a small gap just on the horizon, which will normally indicate the light will break through and create some stunning colours.

It was a quick rush down to Murwillumbah to find a composition among the cane fields but I was glad to have found this spot just in time.

This is a bracketed exposure with three images taken at +/- 2EV and the neutral exposure at ISO100, f/11, 1.3 seconds.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography