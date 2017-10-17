24°
Story Dogs share tales of native fauna

STORY TIME: Marion Riordan from Earth Learning, Virginia Finch of Story Dogs, Adrienne Weber from Earth Learning, Tweed Mayor Katie Milne and Janine Sigley from Story Dogs with book-loving pooch Pippin.
Liana Turner
by

A STORY focussing on the Tweed Valley's native fauna will help children to forge strong reading skills, after non-profit group Story Dogs teamed up with Earth Learning.

Gold: Hastings Finds a Rainforest Friend, written by Jane Stadermann, tells a story of the diverse habitat needs of the region's native fauna.

Janine Sigley from Story Dogs said $3000 in community sponsorship from Tweed Shire Council meant the two groups could band together to have the books distributed across the region.

"We thought why not buy books that are locally produced?” Ms Sigley said.

Marion Riordan, from Earth Learning, said it was a great opportunity to teach youngsters about the ecosystems of the Northern Rivers.

"It was a way to be able to teach kids to read, and at the same time learn about the wonderful biodiversity of the area,” Ms Riordan said.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said she was pleased to be able to help the books make their way into Tweed schools.

"For the two groups to come together in a perfect coalescence of outcomes, it's just really beautiful. It's really caring for the community and the environment,” she said.

Tweed Daily News
