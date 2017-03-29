Strata homes keep bins in new pick-up service

TIP SHOP: The Tweed Shire Council aims to reduce the amount of rubbish collected from residents.

TWEED residents living in strata developments will not have to adopt the upcoming three-bin collection service.

Starting on July 1, Tweed Shire Council will be changing its bin services to a three-bin system with the introduction of a weekly organics-only bin.

The new format has been brought in to meet New South Wales Government waste reduction requirements.

But the council's waste management co-ordinator, Rod Dawson, said the new changes to rubbish collection would only be compulsory for non-strata residential properties in urban areas.

"The service is being introduced to single households and duplexes within the urban footprint of Tweed Shire,” Mr Dawson said.

"We're introducing the service because a majority of what's in the bins now is made up of organics and food waste.”

While multi-unit complexes aren't required to move to the new service, Mr Dawson said council could provide the green bin to residents who wanted to use it.

"If a multi-unit wants the service, they can opt in but they can retain their weekly pick up,” he said.

"The truck that picks up the green bin will drive past every week and if that bin is out (on the street) they'll service the bin.”

Mr Dawson said council decided not to create a mandatory three-bin service for the multi-unit developments within the shire because it had no control over how the bins were maintained within the property.

"We can't say to anyone how they manage them on the site because everyone has different circumstances,” he said.