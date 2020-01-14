STREET WRAP-UP: Alleged crimes from around the Tweed

Possess weapon

A TWEED man has allegedly been caught driving with a prohibited weapon.

The 28-year-old was stopped by police on Sunset Blvd, Tweed Heads, on Thursday January 9. Police searched the car and found a set of knuckle dusters under the man’s seat.

He was arrested and charged with possess prohibited weapon and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on January 28.

Drink driving charges

A MAN’S licence has been immediately suspended after allegedly driving drunk in Tweed Heads.

The man was stopped by police on January 1 and where the man allegedly returned a positive reading to a random breath test.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Police Station where he was submitted to a breath analysis.

He allegedly returned a positive reading and was charged with mid-range drink driving.

The man will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on January 28.

Drink driving charges

A MAN has been charged after allegedly driving drunk in Kingscliff on January 10.

Police stopped the man on Blue Jay Cct for a random breath test which returned a positive reading.

He was arrested and taken to Kingscliff Police Station and returned a positive reading to a breath analysis test.

He was charged with low-range drink driving.

Possess drugs charges

A MAN who was riding a pushbike without a helmet and caught the attention of police has been charged.

Police alleged the man was riding his bike about 1am on January 12 when police stopped him.

The man was allegedly carrying a tool holster with a pair of pliers, a screwdriver in his pocket and was in possession of marijuana.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where more it is alleged police found more house breaking implements.

He was charged with possess prohibited drug and possess house breaking implements and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on February 3.