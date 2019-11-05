Streets ahead: Bryce ton outshines faltering Test hopefuls

A MAIDEN first-class century to rookie opener Bryce Street paved way for Queensland's quicks to wreck havoc late on day three with the Bulls now in complete control over Western Australia at the Gabba.

Street hit a nerveless 115 from 308 deliveries in just his second Shield outing to help the Bulls post 411 - their highest innings score of the season - before Cameron Gannon (2-10 from 12 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (2-13 from six overs) struck in the fading light to leave WA 4-39 at stumps, still 40 runs behind.

The classy left-hander was unperturbed as Queensland lost Usman Khawaja (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in quick succession, patiently reaching 93 and guiding his side to 4-247 at lunch before bringing up his milestone with a flurry of boundaries.

Bryce Street has looked assured at the top of the order against Western Australia.

With his teammates watching on, the 20-year-old claimed a quick single from Marcus Stoinis's first over of the afternoon session and soaked up a maiden from Jhye Richardson before cracking Stoinis through extra cover the following over, taking him to 98.

A leg-bye brought Street back on strike to face Richardson, who could only watch in horror as Street edged through the slips cordon to bring up triple figures and end Queensland's 20-month drought of century makers.

The Bulls' last hundred came back in March 2018 with Charlie Hemphrey's 103 against WA.

Street was eventually bowled on 115 by Cameron Green in the 109th over, ending a 308-ball stay that featured 16 boundaries, but the damage was far from over as Jack Wildermuth's carefree 80 and a wagging tail helped the Bulls pass the 400-mark before Gannon finally fell on 11.

Usman Khawaja has struggled to find the form to rubber stamp his Test place this Shield season.

With a 79-run first innings lead and 26 overs to bowl under lights, Queensland's pace attack was always going to prove a handful but few could've predicted the 4-18 collapse to follow.

Test hopeful Cameron Bancroft was the first to fall, playing onto his stumps off Bartlett before Gannon reaped the rewards of four consecutive maidens by removing Sam Whiteman (9) and Marcus Stoinis (0) in a two-ball blitz.

Hilton Cartwright survived the hat-trick ball but Shaun Marsh wasn't so lucky 10 overs later as Queensland squeezed the Warriors, with Bartlett eventually drawing an edge from Marsh to send the veteran packing for 8.

Cartwright (11) and Matthew Kelly (0) will resume for WA on Tuesday with Queensland in the box seat to claim an outright victory and second place on the Shield ladder behind NSW.