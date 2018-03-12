Menu
A cracking lightning shot during a thunderstorm.
News

Stress levels spike during severe thunderstorms

12th Mar 2018 5:06 PM

NINE in 10 people are facing some form of stress during storm season, according to new research from NRMA Insurance.

The research found 87 per cent of people experience some kind of storm stress, with 51 per cent worried about damage to homes.

"Severe storms can strike at any time and the best way to reduce stress is to be prepared,” NRMA Insurance Head of Shared Value Ramana James said.

"Having a plan B for getting home from work, or having options for looking after your pets and collecting the kids from school should you get stuck in bad weather can make a big difference to your peace of mind, and the safety of loved ones.

"In the event the Bureau of Meteorology issues a severe weather warning for your region, we recommend those who are at work and need to drive or commute home, ask their workplace if they can leave before the storm strikes and if it is safe to do so.”

Tweed Daily News
