String of crimes keeps police busy

Homeowners detain teen

A QUEENSLAND teenager who was allegedly detained by Banora Point homeowners after he broke into their house, has been arrested.

The residents allegedly woke about 4.30am on December 21, to noises made by the teen who was inside the house.

They allegedly detained the 15-year-old Bray Park teen until police arrived.

He was arrested and charged with two break and enter offences and having stolen goods.

He was already on conditional bail for offences in NSW and Queensland.

He was refused bail will appear in Parramatta Children’s Court.

Man charged after multiple break-ins

A MAN has been arrested for possession of stolen property from multiple Byron Bay residences.

On December 21, police allegedly recovered the stolen items and the man was charged with breaking into three premises, stealing, custody of a knife in a public place, having stolen goods and trespass.

The 27-year-old man was already on conditional bail from Lismore Local Court or robbery and firearm offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court in January.

Dog left inside hot car

MULLUMBIMBY police have fined a pet owner after they left their dog inside a car that reached more than 38 degrees.

Police were patrolling a supermarket carpark about 9.30am on December 15 when they heard a dog whimpering.

They found a dog inside a car that registered 38.2 degrees.

Witnesses told police the owner of the car left the dog inside and had been gone for about 10 minutes.

Police opened the car and removed the dog.

They later found the owners and issued an infringement for failing to exercise car of the dog.

Man charged with mid-range drink driving

A MAN has been charged after he was allegedly caught drinking more than twice the legal limit in Mullumbimby.

About 8pm on December 19, police received a complaint about the way a man was driving his Holden Commodore around Mullumbimby.

Police found the car and subjected the 21-year-old man to a road side breath test which came back positive.

He was arrested and taken to Mullumbimby Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.133.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and will appear in Mullumbimby Local Court on January 9.