Strive for cleaner living

Michelle Walters is striving to clean up her community with reusable products.

THROUGH adversity and struggle, Michelle Walters decided to make a difference in her community to make it a better place.

Mrs Walters was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013.

Her vision was restricted and then she lost feeling in the right side of her body, keeping her bedridden in hospital.

She had to stop working at her parents' motel in Brunswick Heads and also lost her driver's licence.

Through treatment and her specialist - which, Mrs Walters says, is the reason she is still alive today - she is now putting her energy into improving the environment of the Tweed.

"When I became aware just how toxic and throw away our society had become, myself included, it became my mission to try and reduce this as much as possible,” she said.

"Now I try to assist others with the same target, leading by example.

"Cleaner living can assist in getting the planet healthy again, which in turn will be better for our health and our children's health.”

Mrs Walters has dedicated her time to selling reusable items including beeswax wraps and cotton produce bags to replace plastic items.

She is also producing stainless steel straws, which replace the traditional single-use straw.

These items are being sold in local stores across the Tweed, and it is through her loyal customer base she continues to work to make the region more environmentally friendly.

"I am a lot better than I was pre-treatment, however I still have a lot of trouble with my physical functions,” she said.

"With the assistance of all my gorgeous earth-loving customers, I feel very proud to assist Mother Nature in making our lives as healthy as possible.

"The products we are selling are reusable so as to minimise the cost on the planet and in return costs us personally a lot less.”

Along with selling her products through a variety of businesses in the Tweed, NSW North Coast and on the Gold Coast, Mrs Walters is also selling her items online.

These can be found at beezwaxwrapsppnw.com or by going to her business Facebook page, Pottsville Perfectly Natural Beezwax Wraps.