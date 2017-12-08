Strong commits 'balls to the wall' rock gig

ICONIC Irish frontman Andrew Strong will hit the stage at Twin Towns next year to perform The Commitments soundtrack to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the award-winning film.

As part of his 2018 Australian tour, Strong will take you back to the social unrest and gritty underground world of northside Dublin in the 1980s, as captured in the phenomenal cult film.

In 1991, Strong was introduced to the world through his portrayal of Declan 'Deco' Cuffe, lead vocalist of fictional Irish soul band The Commitments.

The Commitments was released to critical acclaim, collecting four BAFTAs.

Strong was nominated for a BAFTA, for best supporting role, and a Grammy for his contribution to The Commitments soundtrack.

"The reason why the movie resonates so strongly is because of its honesty, people can identify with the struggle the working class face from day to day,” Mr Strong told Tweed Daily News.

"Music is universal, it resonates and connect on so many levels to all nationalities.

"It breaks all language barriers and remains so this is a beautiful thing, I'm sure the Aussies relate too.”

The Commitments soundtrack spent 51 weeks in the ARIA Top 40, with the soundtrack selling over 12million copies.

"Soundtracks do have a different feel,” Mr Strong said.

"Some are more atmospheric and can have more emotional content and maybe not be as deeply rooted as say a band or artist who have been on the scene for many years.

"(The) soundtracks I like are: Tommy, Blues Brothers, Quadrophenia, Pulp Fiction, Christopher Nolan's Batman movies, The Mission and Chariots of Fire.”

After the film, Strong pursued songwriting, but he now returns to where it all began and will perform the film's hits Mustang Sally, Try A Little Tenderness, Chain of Fools, Take Me To The River, In the Midnight Hour and more at Tweed Heads on March 9.

"This show is balls to the wall, I promise you won't be disappointed,” Mr Strong said.

"I would categorise my show as rock soul, it's definitely a full-on edgier vibe.

"I will be playing all the hits from the movie and a couple of surprises.”

Mr Strong said it would be his first time at Tweed.

"I always love going down under, Aussies really love their music and know how to have a good time,” he said.

"This is the perfect recipe for an artist like me to feel appreciated and to show my gratitude.

"I'm really looking forward to rocking out with you all.”

Tickets to the March 9 show online at: metropolis touring.com/andrew-strong- the-commitments