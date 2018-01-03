Strong love endures over 70 great years

Celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at Tweed Heads are Vince and Dulcie Kinnane and family.

Scott Powick

GOOD company, common interests and a strong family bond has kept the love going between Vince and Dulcie Kinnane.

The Tweed Heads South couple celebrated an impressive 70 years of matrimony at their Fairways home on December 20.

Mr Kinnane said they had been living in Kirra for about 23 years, with 40 years in Brisbane before that. More recently, the couple has resided in Fairways Supported Living in Tweed Heads South.

"I was in the Air Force,” Mr Kinnane said.

"Dulcie was working in the post office of the Air Force Base.”

He said they quickly took a liking to each other.

"We enjoyed dancing with each other,” he said.

"I took her to the pictures and walked her home.”

After that chivalrous act, Mr Kinnane recalled borrowing his love's bicycle to get back to base before curfew, which was 11.59pm.

"We liked talking to each other.”

"We always did the same things together.”

He said they spent lots of time travelling and also loved playing golf side-by-side.

Together they've been to Vietnam, Perth, Darwin, Alice Springs, Tasmania, New Zealand and more.

The Kinnanes have five children, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren - the youngest of which was born on Tuesday, December 19, the night before their anniversary.

For their anniversary, they received letters from the Queen, the Governor- General, NSW Speaker, Brisbane Archbishop, Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Richmond MP Justine Elliot.