Student calling for more blood donations

A MURWILLUMBAH high school student is calling on the community to donate blood following the death of her cousin last year.

Year 9 student Lailea Bennett says she started campaigning for blood donations after her 27-year-old cousin Holly was diagnosed with a rare cancer which saw her need regular blood donations.

Lailea said Holly often "had to wait up to four days” because there was no blood available.

"I thought seeing as I'm not old enough to donate blood and I'd like to have blood available for people, I'd go out and try and get more blood donors in my community,” she said.

Since she started campaigning, Lailea has had 18 people sign up to donate blood with the help of the Youth and Community Connections Project.

GIVING BLOOD: Year 9 student Lailea Bennet (right) thas been campaigning for blood donations ever since her cousin died last year. Scott Powick

"I've been going around on my own asking people to donate and telling people about Holly, to get 18 donors has been pretty amazing,” she said.

Lailea encouraged the community to donate blood the next time the mobile blood bank is in town, which was in Murwillumbah this week and visits every three months.

"I'd like to see people be more willing and not be scared to donate because there's nothing to be scared about, it's not that painful,” she said.

"If people want to enquire about being a blood donor I will help people get appointments in November.”

To get in touch with Lailea, email doinitforholly27@gmail.com.

This month, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service bus will be located at Lanham Street Parking in Coolangatta from 10am to 4pm on August 15, 16 and 17.

From August 20-24 it will be located at Tweed City Shopping Centre from 9am-3pm on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

On Thursday August 23 it will be available from 10am-4pm, while on August 24 it will be available 12pm-6pm.

The Red Cross needs around 25,000 blood donations every week to meet demand.

If you are aged between 18-70 years and are feeling well you may be eligible to donate blood

Please call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au to make an appointment.