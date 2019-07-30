Student ‘live streamed’ from car before fatal crash

A NEPALESE nurse who died in a crash near Cooma Facebook live streamed herself dancing to music in a car with friends hours before the accident.

Samikshya Subedi, 22, was believed to be in the back seat when the grey Mazda 6, carrying five people lost control, rolled and hit a tree about 3.40am on Sunday.

Samikshya Subedi died in a car crash near Cooma on Sunday. Picture: Facebook



The car was heading south on the Monaro Hwy outside of Bunyan.

Ms Subedi was thrown metres from the car and she died at the scene.

Gopal Bhandari was in the front passenger seat also died in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to Canberra Hospital with head injuries while the other passenger was driven by paramedics to Cooma Hospital.

On Saturday Ms Subedi, who is a nurse, live streamed the group's road trip to the Snowy Mountains.

Ms Subedi in the live stream posted on Sunday at 5.15pm. Picture: Facebook

The group were singing along to music and speaking loudly to each other.

Tributes have been flowing for Ms Subedi on social media following the tragic accident.

"Can't believe she is no more," Prasanna Subedi wrote.

"Just yesterday I was watching her live.

"Rest in Peace and get well soon friends."

The Nepalese student was one of two women killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

There were five people in the car at the time of the crash. Picture: Facebook