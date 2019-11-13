Students asked to name the new cranes

Lindisfarne Year 3 students Archie Wilson, Ivy Thomson, Sana Rice and Wallace Thompson are looking forward to the challenge of naming the cranes at the Gold Caost Airport's terminal expasnion project.

Lindisfarne Year 3 students Archie Wilson, Ivy Thomson, Sana Rice and Wallace Thompson are looking forward to the challenge of naming the cranes at the Gold Caost Airport's terminal expasnion project.

SCHOOL students in Year 3 across the Tweed and Gold Coast are being asked to put their thinking caps on to name the cranes at the Gold Coast Airport’s (GCA) terminal expansion project.

GCA and Lendlease are putting the call out to Year 3 students to name the cranes with the winners having their chosen names displayed on each tower crane while it is on the construction site and each winner’s primary school will receive a $1000 voucher to buy new books.

Managed by leading construction firm Lendlease, work at Gold Coast Airport’s southern terminal expansion is well underway, with two nine-tonne cranes recently moved on to site following the completion of foundation works.

The cranes are central to the new terminal works, which, when complete, will see four aerobridges in place and a terminal area that is double the existing size.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the competition provided an opportunity for the community to get involved in what was a transformational development for the airport.

“It’s an exciting time for us at Gold Coast Airport, with our new southern terminal expansion paving the way for us to accommodate passengers well into the future,” she said.

“By 2037 we expect passenger numbers to have doubled and hopefully those students who named the cranes will be flying in and out of Gold Coast Airport regularly by then, on the way to holidays with their families and travel for work.

“This competition gives the Gold Coast and Tweed communities a great chance to be involved in the expansion of the airport, a vital economic hub for the region.”

Lendlease Building Queensland General Manager and Tweed Heads Public School past pupil, Brad Protheroe, said he was looking forward to seeing some great suggested names for the cranes from local students.

“As a past pupil of Tweed Heads Public School, I appreciate the importance of involving the local community on projects such as the airport expansion, not only through employment and procurement opportunities, but also education initiatives such as the Name the Crane competition,” he said.

“The competition is a great way to inform our neighbours about the project and get kids excited about engineering and construction.”

It is estimated that 1500 jobs will be created by this $200 million project.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School’s Head of Junior School Mark Douglas said he was pleased to be participating in the competition.

“The Name the Crane competition will certainly be popular with our students and I know our Year 3s are really keen to win the books for their school,” he said.

To participate, students simply need to request a form from their teacher, colour it in, and return it to Gold Coast Airport, PO Box 112, Coolangatta, Qld, 4225, by COB, Friday, November 22.

Entry is free and the winner, their teacher, principal and four guests will be invited to thenaming ceremony.