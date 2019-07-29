Students behind Cr Cherry's push for light pollution policy

SHINING A LIGHT ON THE ISSUE: Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry will raise the issue of light pollution at Thursday's council meeting.

THE passion and enthusiasm of Murwillumbah primary school students will lead to a council proposal to tackle light pollution.

Tweed Shire councillors will sit for the first time since their winter break on Thursday, and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry will put forth a motion on addressing light pollution.

The vote will be for council to start the initial works on a guideline for illumination from public lighting.

Cr Cherry said she decided to bring the issue to the council after attending a presentation at Murwillumbah East Public School.

"All of the NSW state schools in grade five and six are conducting STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) projects, and this one was on light pollution,” Cr Cherry told the Tweed Daily News.

"They invited me to attend their end-of-term presentation and I was impressed.

"They presented me with lots of requests and basically they identified problems with light illumination, but put forth solutions.”

The Deputy Mayor said many of the students had written letters to her to raise their concerns the Tweed council did not have a policy on light pollution.

Ms Cherry said during her time on the council she had received a lot of correspondence in relation to issues with light illumination and she believed it was time to address it.

"This is not about taking lights away, it is about making sure lights are directed, shielded and only on when they need to be,” she said.

"It is not about going out and replacing every light, it is about replacements and new lighting being directed as best as possible, being shielded where it can be.”

She said some of the options put to her by the Murwillumbah students included changing all lights used in the Tweed to LED-lights, and where possible using lights with motion sensors like the recently unveiled lights on the Casuarina Cycle-Way.

The matter will be item three of the Tweed Shire Council's ordinary meeting, to be held at the council chamber in Tweed Heads.