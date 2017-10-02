21°
Students go hungry for famine

FUNDRAISER: Pacific Coast students raise money for 40 Hour Famine by camping out.
PACIFIC Coast Christian School students have given up their creature comforts to raise money for the 40 Hour Famine campaign.

Senior school chaplain Rachel Thompson said the 16 students who took part in the 40-hour famine backpack challenge raised over $1250 for the charity.

"They were challenged to live out of a backpack for 40 hours to stand in solidarity with refugees that have had to flee war and violence,” Ms Thompson said.

"We slept on the floor in classrooms to experience what it might be like to be in a refugee camp and possibly being separated from family members.

"The students have raised over $1250 to date which will go towards supporting Syrian refugees living in refugee camps in Jordan.”

