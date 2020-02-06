Menu
Students injured in high school stabbing

Andrew Korner
by
6th Feb 2020 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
TWO students have been injured, including one seriously, following a reported stabbing at an Ipswich school.

Police were called to Rosewood State High School about 11.30am Thursday, following reports of an altercation involving three students, two of which had sustained injuries.

The school was placed into lockdown as paramedics assessed both patients, one of whom suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient was assessed but did not require further treatment for a reported hand injury.

Police are on scene and are speaking to one of the students allegedly involved.

