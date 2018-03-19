Menu
SWIM SUCCESS: Students from the special needs support unit at Murwillumbah High School enjoy a swim during the Swim and Survive program.
News

Students learning pool safety importance

19th Mar 2018 4:45 PM

MURWILLUMBAH High School's special needs students are reaping the benefits of a new grant which will help them stay safe in the water.

A new agreement between Tweed Shire Council and the Royal Life Saving Society means the students will take part in the peak life-saving body's Swim and Survive program for free.

The program is taking place each week at the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre and focuses on water safety activities including stroke correction.

The funding also means Keshav Biswas, a student from the unit, will receive specialised coaching from staff ahead of his trip to Sydney for the State School Swimming Championships next month.

Teacher Pamela Mathews said the experience of participating in the program will have benefits which stay with the students throughout their lives. "The extra swimming instruction means our students will be more confident in the water and their general fitness and balance will improve,” Ms Mathews said.

"Students will be more competent and confident to access swimming programs and activities once they have left school.”

