Students lending a hand to victims

STUDENTS from high schools across Murwillumbah got stuck in during the aftermath of the floods to lend a hand to those in need.

Social media was awash with praise for the young volunteers who rolled up their sleeves and got out the brooms in the days following the flood last week.

Murwillumbah High principal Peter Howes said he couldn't have been prouder of his students, who collected clothing and food to donate to victims.

Some of the donations collected by students at Murwillumbah High for victims of the flood. Contributed

"As a school we felt that it was important to do something for our students and their families during this unprecedented time,” Mr Howes said.

"I was inspired by the work that Les Daly, Principal of Murwillumbah Public and his school have been doing in providing food and resources for the families affected by floods.

"At Murwillumbah High our staff, P&C and students have been supporting the students and their families who have been impacted with a clothing pool, bacon and eggs for breakfast each day, lunch, and the offer of a hot shower.

"Our hospitality teachers have also cooked up a number of take-away dinners that the students have been taking home at the end of the day.”

Mr Howes said he had been "knocked out” by the "amazingly positive” comments the school had received.

"Michelle Partridge, owner of Work 'n Country Gear has kindly offered to replace uniforms for those families who have lost uniforms in the flood. Mur'bah is an incredible community,” he said.