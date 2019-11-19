Students pay tribute to volunteers

Banora Point Primary School Year 5 students join volunteers from various organisations in the community for a 'Celebration of Learning' presentation at the school last week.

LEARNING and developing a greater appreciation for the work of volunteers in the community as been the focus of a ‘Celebration of Learning’ for students at Banora Point Primary School.

The Year 5 students have been taking part in the program which extended over nearly two terms and involved researching 14 volunteers from various organisations and understanding what they and their respective organisations did.

At a special presentation at the school last week, the ­volunteers were acknowledged with special high quality ­certificates created by the students in recognition of their work.

Assistant principal Genevieve Esgate said the students selected an organisation which may have had some relevance to them and they did research on it.

They also met with the volunteers and interviewed them to find out more about them and then took that information and worked on the certificates which featured a photo, bio and a description of their wor.

“Not only did the students take a great deal of pride in producing the certificates but they also developed a greater appreciation of what the volunteer organisations did in the community,” Ms Esgate said.

“Working on the certificates also helped the students to develop their collaborative skills, working as a team and there has been a great sense of pride in the end results.

“For our volunteers, it was also a nice way of saying thanks to them for their service.”

– BOB ANTHONY