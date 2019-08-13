Students raise money for kids cancer research

DAY CHALLENGE: Mount Saint Patrick's College students Alexis Pelikan, Sienna Smith and Kiana Tyock participated in the challenge.

DAY CHALLENGE: Mount Saint Patrick's College students Alexis Pelikan, Sienna Smith and Kiana Tyock participated in the challenge. Scott Powick

WRITING a book in just 12 hours is no easy feat, but seven teams at a Murwillumbah school have achieved it.

Students at Mount St Particks College in Murwillumbah took part in the Write A Book In A Day challenge, raising money for the Kid's Cancer Project.

The organisation raises money to go towards research into children's cancers, with the Murwillumbah school raising a total of $3005 as part of the writing challenge.

Co-ordinator of the event at the Murwillumbah school, Michael Lill, said he was proud of his students for their hard work and dedication.

"They took to it really well,” Mr Lill said.

"All seven groups submitted their novels on time.

"It was time very well spent and it was all in good spirit.”

Mr Lill said the school considered this years event a success for the students, as both a writing and community exercise.

"Primarily I hope they see this is all about the community and helping others,” he said.

"Hopefully through collaboration and working with each other they are improving their literacy skills.”