Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAY CHALLENGE: Mount Saint Patrick's College students Alexis Pelikan, Sienna Smith and Kiana Tyock participated in the challenge.
DAY CHALLENGE: Mount Saint Patrick's College students Alexis Pelikan, Sienna Smith and Kiana Tyock participated in the challenge. Scott Powick
News

Students raise money for kids cancer research

Michael Doyle
by
13th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WRITING a book in just 12 hours is no easy feat, but seven teams at a Murwillumbah school have achieved it.

Students at Mount St Particks College in Murwillumbah took part in the Write A Book In A Day challenge, raising money for the Kid's Cancer Project.

The organisation raises money to go towards research into children's cancers, with the Murwillumbah school raising a total of $3005 as part of the writing challenge.

Co-ordinator of the event at the Murwillumbah school, Michael Lill, said he was proud of his students for their hard work and dedication.

"They took to it really well,” Mr Lill said.

"All seven groups submitted their novels on time.

"It was time very well spent and it was all in good spirit.”

Mr Lill said the school considered this years event a success for the students, as both a writing and community exercise.

"Primarily I hope they see this is all about the community and helping others,” he said.

"Hopefully through collaboration and working with each other they are improving their literacy skills.”

cancer fundraiser kids cancer project mount st patrick college tweed news write a book in a day
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Raiders sound warning shot to rivals with win

    premium_icon Raiders sound warning shot to rivals with win

    Rugby League Tweed Coast have sounded a warning shot to their premiership rivals with a good win over fellow title contenders last weekend

    • 13th Aug 2019 5:30 AM
    Mustangs powerful in big victory to secure home final

    premium_icon Mustangs powerful in big victory to secure home final

    Rugby League The Mustangs had wrapped up the game in the first half

    Dog owners urged to ditch collars

    premium_icon Dog owners urged to ditch collars

    Pets & Animals Animal experts are warning owners to ditch dog collars

    Push for new $35k ‘Homeless Jesus’ statue

    premium_icon Push for new $35k ‘Homeless Jesus’ statue

    Council News A $35,000 “Homeless Jesus” statue may soon hit the Tweed