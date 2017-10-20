Students reap praise of business owners

WORKING TOGETHER: Kingscliff TAFE students Jordan Adelson and Shanisse Buchan catch up with Real Estate 2487 owner Heather Stewardson, whose website they helped develop.

MIX the digital savviness of the younger generation with the experience that comes with years of business acumen and you have a recipe for success.

That is the experience of Kingscliff's Real Estate 2487 business owner Heather Stewardson after she reached out to the students at Kingscliff TAFE for help in the design of a new website.

"We hadn't done a website, it was all a bit too overwhelming and we just kept putting it off,” Ms Stewardson said.

"For some reason I thought I would contact the TAFE and see if they had any students that needed the experience, and we would pay them.”

Two students, Jordan Adelson and Shanisse Buchan, who are studying towards their Certificate IV in Programming at the TAFE campus, put up their hands to help.

"They came and listened to what I had a vision for, came back and saw me weekly and spoke to me about things like Instagram which I had no idea of,” she said.

The result is a great new website for the business, while the students have grown in confidence and experience.

"We saw week to week how the students really grew - they didn't really have the confidence at the beginning even to ask if they could be paid, and that is the first rule of business,” Ms Stewardson said.

She encouraged other business owners to offer more work experience opportunities to local TAFE students.

Contact Kingscliff TAFE at www.northcoasttafe.edu.au