Students prepare for lift off with new course

Southern Cross University students Indiana Marshall and Ryley Gardener are about to start their Pilot course at Air Gold Coast. Photo: Scott Powick

Southern Cross University students Indiana Marshall and Ryley Gardener are about to start their Pilot course at Air Gold Coast. Photo: Scott Powick

A NEW course at Southern Cross ­University is set to take flight, literally, with the introduction of an aviation degree.

The course is the result of a new partnership with Air Gold Coast where domestic students earn their ­commercial pilot's license through the university's unique Bachelor of Business majoring in Aviation Management.

This is in addition to the university's existing partnership with Airways Aviation for international students.

Southern Cross University students Indiana Marshall and Ryley Gardener are about to start their Pilot course at Air Gold Coast. Photo: Scott Powick

SCU second-year business student Indiana Marshall said she was excited the university was now offering the aviation major to domestic students, as it meant she could now incorporate her dream of flying into her degree.

The 18-year-old Tugun local will begin her flying instruction with Air Gold Coast in Session One next year and dreams of working as a pilot.

She also recently secured work at Jetstar at Gold Coast Airport in the customer service department and is pleased her degree will incorporate material on how to 'take off' in the business side of the aviation industry.

"My parents both work in the airline industry so this is a passion I've wanted to pursue for as long as I can remember," she said.

Southern Cross University students Indiana Marshall and Ryley Gardener are about to start their Pilot course at Air Gold Coast. Photo: Scott Powick

Currumbin's Ryley Gardener, 18, completed Year 12 at Palm Beach Currumbin High School last year and will begin university at Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus.

He said when he found out SCU was expanding their aviation offerings as part of the business degree available to domestic students it was as though the stars aligned.

"I took a practice flight with a local company once where they show you what it's like to be a pilot and I found it really fun," he said.

"I've always had an interest in business so I already wanted to study that at Southern Cross but then when I found out they were offering aviation as a major it lined up perfectly."

Southern Cross University is the only Australian uni situated adjacent to an international airport, just a short walk from the terminal, Air Gold Coast and North Kirra Beach.

Southern Cross University is set to welcome its largest cohort in 2020, and will continue taking direct applications until this Friday at midnight. To apply visit scu.edu.au/study