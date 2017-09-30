Students speak out as video nabs 100k views

A group of Kingscliff High School students lead by Rueben Baartz, have created a powerful music video inspired by their Aboriginal Culture and its since gone viral with more then 85000 views.

A group of Kingscliff High School students lead by Rueben Baartz, have created a powerful music video inspired by their Aboriginal Culture and its since gone viral with more then 85000 views. Scott Powick

IT WAS just going to be a bit of fun but the Kingscliff students who recently wrote and created a music video had no idea it would get this big.

Year 11 student Rueben Baartz was one of the Kingscliff High School students who took part in the project with One Vision Productions.

Rueben, whose family are Minjungbal people, said he jumped at the chance to be part of the project. But he had no idea it would gather more than 100,000 views a week after being posted on social media.

"It knew it was really well produced and I had high expectations but I wasn't expecting it to get as big as it did,” Rueben said.

While shocked at the response the clip has received, he said the community seemed to have embraced their creation in a big way.

"I think we have a pretty strong community around here,” he said.

The students wrote the song together before setting out to shoot the clip in a range of natural scenes across the Tweed.

But the message underpinning the song, Standing as One, was the most poignant part of the project and was something with which the students hoped to see the community connect.

"We were ... getting to the deeper issues that are going on today,” he said.

"Culture was a massive part of it.

"I really hope it's going to reach out and people will see it for what it is.

"Personally, I really hope it's going to get more young people to speak out about all the issues that they're facing.”

The song and video juxtapose modern society with the Dreamtime.

Rueben said they hoped the project would encourage members of the community, of all walks of life, to connect with each other on a deeper level, in line with the latter.

"I feel that we did really talk about that connection between how things used to be and how things are,” he said.

"I really hope that it can build connections with people. I feel that's a very strong message in our song. I think that's something that needs to happen.”

Rueben said it was important to be able to connect with the younger generations and hoped their video had achieved this.

He welcomed Kingscliff High School's support of the music video project.

"The school has been really, really supportive of a lot of things lately,” he said.