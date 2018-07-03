Students spreading the news at Pottsville

GOOD NEWS: Students from Pottsville Beach Primary School have started up their own newspaper.

GOOD NEWS: Students from Pottsville Beach Primary School have started up their own newspaper. Nikki Todd

WHO said print was dead?

Students at Pottsville Beach Public School are putting pen to paper to share goings on at their school, with a difference: they're telling their stories, from their perspectives.

The Purple Paper - By Kids, for Kids! was launched earlier this year, with the editorial team having just published the second edition of their newspaper in June.

"We like to focus on what students think about,” said chief editor and Year 6 student Amelia Keyes.

"We already had the school newsletter but that is full of boring stuff for adults. We write about what kids want to hear.”

Some of the hot issues the editorial team focussed on in their second edition included an exclusive interview by Ryan L. with teacher Mr Rologas, who has been intriguing students for years on the origin of his favourite nickname for students: Wood Duck.

The Purple Paper also features a regular food column - Groovie Foodies - which provides favourite recipes which are easy to make. Puzzles, cartoons, environmental tips and a serialised Storytime segment are also included in the publication.

Other issues on the forward agenda include the construction works currently underway at the school as part of its massive $15 million upgrade which will see 13 new classrooms and improved library facilities built.

"I won't be here for when the new buildings are finished,” Amelia said.

"I think it is good what it will do for the school in the long-term but while construction is underway we've lost half our playground.”

Spoken like a true journalist.