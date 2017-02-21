Students steer towards uni plan

BANORA Point High School students have been given an inside look at university life from a former student.

Southern Cross University student ambassador Avalon Price visited her former high school last week to speak as part of the Tweed Region University showcase, where six universities visited seven high schools to help Year 12 students decide about tertiary studies.

Ms Price said she was happy to share her experiences of university with her former schoolmates.

"It is so vital for students to know about their university options early in Year 12, so they can start planning ahead and setting academic and personal goals for tertiary study,” Ms Price said.

"Trying to choose a career while at high school can feel pretty overwhelming.”

As a third-year nursing student, Ms Price said it was vital for Year 12 students to start looking at their study options now.

" My advice is that you start exploring what you are passionate about, what you are skilled in and what job prospects you will have once you graduate,” she said.

"I've grown up in the Tweed region and I know how lucky I am to be able to study nursing at Southern Cross University so close to home.”

