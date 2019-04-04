Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

TAFE NSW Kingscliff has been the study home for 22 Japanese students as part of a study partnership with the Kintetsu Osaka Pharmacy University in Japan.

For the past four years, the University has been sending its students to TAFE NSW Kingscliff to afford them the opportunity to upgrade and complement their English and retail pharmacy studies.

Keika Miyamogo, a 22-year-old student from the island nation said she loved her time in Australia, and was excited to pursue her career.

"I came to Kingscliff to study and get experience in English. This will help me get a job at home in Japan,” Miss Miyamogo said.

"I've enjoyed my time in Kingscliff and I have especially enjoyed the tours of Australian beaches and Indigenous culture which TAFE NSW has organised for us.”

Kingscliff TAFE educator Kristie Hedley said TAFE NSW is equipping the students with skills to increase their employability when they return to Japan.

"Not only do the students get to see the practices within Australian pharmacies, they advance in their English capabilities a great deal from when they arrive to when they leave.”